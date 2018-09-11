Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Daimler (DAI) a €70.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €70.00 ($81.40) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DAI. equinet set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.70 ($81.04).

DAI stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) on Tuesday, reaching €54.16 ($62.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,482,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 1 year low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 1 year high of €76.36 ($88.79).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

