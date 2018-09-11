Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) a $9.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $7.67 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $20.25.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.95% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after purchasing an additional 717,328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,824,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 98,832 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 610,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 304,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.