Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (MNR) Given “Buy” Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their buy rating on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) in a research note published on Friday morning. Boenning Scattergood currently has a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

“We believe this acquisition activity reinforces our positive opinion about the company’s prospects, and we maintain our Outperform rating. Our $18.50 price target remains unchanged, though we could be slightly more constructive as we believe the shares can trade to a premium to NAV in the range of 3%-5%, in comparison with some of the better-run companies in its peer group. Moreover, we think our NAV estimate fails to fully capture the value of MNR’s land bank, which grew disproportionately with these latest acquisitions.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of MNR opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.28 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 9.44%. sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $134,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,360,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 10,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $154,003.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,696 shares of company stock worth $236,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,409,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 244.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 987,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,529,000 after buying an additional 415,601 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 73.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 477,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

