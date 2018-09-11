Mongodb (MDB) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDB. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $53.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -47.87.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 57.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The business had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 46,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $3,350,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $1,536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,139 shares of company stock worth $14,223,178. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 587.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 7,986.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,268,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after buying an additional 2,240,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,246,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after buying an additional 907,784 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,609,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

