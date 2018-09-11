MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a $41.68 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 76.0% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 688.2% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 106,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,369 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

