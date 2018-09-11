Misonix (MSON) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSON. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Misonix in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Misonix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

MSON opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Misonix has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $21.43.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 17.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Misonix stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.27% of Misonix worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices.

