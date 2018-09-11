Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 73.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 122,615 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its position in Microsoft by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,998,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,400 shares during the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 590,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $13,086,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 669,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,228,364.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $5,060,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,999.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,042 shares of company stock valued at $71,264,850 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.49.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

