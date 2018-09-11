Micron Technology (MU) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $68.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,604,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Micron Technology by 199,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 7,994.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.