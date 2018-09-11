Michael Lawrence Derosa Sells 36,359 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 36,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $999,145.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Lawrence Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPI Composites alerts:

On Monday, September 10th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 36,500 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $1,001,195.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 39,400 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $1,077,196.00.

On Friday, August 31st, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 26,433 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $738,802.35.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 21,722 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $618,425.34.

On Monday, August 27th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 34,200 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $980,856.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 145,682 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $4,160,677.92.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 66,722 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,882,227.62.

On Monday, August 20th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 123,435 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,301,886.25.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $939.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of -0.89. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.17%. sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded TPI Composites from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.