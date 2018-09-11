Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday.

NYSE:MTR opened at $14.35 on Friday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 5.12% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

