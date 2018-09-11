Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 172.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.19% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,045,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,744,000 after buying an additional 698,458 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,737,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.2% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,068,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,728,000 after buying an additional 194,196 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 74.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 916,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,920,000 after acquiring an additional 392,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $364,623.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,744 shares in the company, valued at $637,837.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,706 shares of company stock worth $1,429,899. 5.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

