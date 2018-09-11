Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Receives $68.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SP Asset Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $3,927,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 314,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 126.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5,427.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $4,255,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

