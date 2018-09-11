Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRK. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $70.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 187,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

