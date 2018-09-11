Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,125 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth about $112,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $211,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.92.

MELI stock opened at $319.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,125.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.98 million. Mercadolibre had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 16,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.39 per share, with a total value of $4,978,360.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,774.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.