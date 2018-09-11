MediBloc [QRC] Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $279,707.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market cap of $19.65 million and approximately $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC] token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,310.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.03041204 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.98 or 0.07404669 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00853282 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.01698369 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00179673 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.01826869 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00306679 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC] Token Profile
MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading
MediBloc [QRC] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
