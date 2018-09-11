MediBloc [QRC] Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $279,707.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market cap of $19.65 million and approximately $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC] token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,310.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.03041204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.98 or 0.07404669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00853282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.01698369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00179673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.01826869 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00306679 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.