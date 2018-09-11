MCBC (MCFT) PT Raised to $36.50

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $36.50 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCFT. BidaskClub raised MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MCBC in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Get MCBC alerts:

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. MCBC has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $37.57.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.29 million. MCBC had a return on equity of 131.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. MCBC’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that MCBC will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MCBC by 18.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in MCBC in the second quarter worth $208,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MCBC in the second quarter worth $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MCBC in the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MCBC in the second quarter worth $961,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MCBC

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for MCBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.