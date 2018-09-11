Mastercard (MA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $232.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MA. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of MA opened at $211.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $137.75 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19,937.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,311,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,199 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 270.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,657,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $815,722,000 after acquiring an additional 694,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

