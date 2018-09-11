Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,526,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $792,811,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 99,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 11,793.2% in the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $211.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $137.75 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

