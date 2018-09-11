MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,060,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.81% of MasTec worth $155,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MasTec by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,560,000 after purchasing an additional 356,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $261,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $112,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in MasTec by 44.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MasTec by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.08.

MasTec stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

