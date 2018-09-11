Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.43 per share, for a total transaction of $379,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,519,243.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $478,275.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

NYSE:VAC opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $107.17 and a 52-week high of $154.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

