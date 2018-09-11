MarketAxess (MKTX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MarketAxess earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4884195657364 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.88.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $182.99 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $3,734,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,470,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 12,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $2,393,109.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,804 shares of company stock valued at $12,555,086. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.