ManpowerGroup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,545 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,655% compared to the typical volume of 145 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “$86.63” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.70.

In related news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,049,473.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $120,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 38.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 165.2% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 29.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

