MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on MakeMyTrip from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of -0.15. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

