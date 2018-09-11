Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,998,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 418,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Kinder Morgan worth $123,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $121,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,556 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $263,878.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

