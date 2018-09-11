Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $133.90 Million Holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,031,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,747 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C were worth $133,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,698,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,417,000 after acquiring an additional 861,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,238,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,707,000 after acquiring an additional 850,267 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 19.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,898,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,049,000 after acquiring an additional 795,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C in the second quarter worth $16,057,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 12.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,252,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,154,000 after acquiring an additional 464,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global PLC Class C had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 11.46%.

Liberty Global PLC Class C Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

