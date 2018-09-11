Lundin Mining (LUN) Given Neutral Rating at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by CSFB in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.52% from the stock’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$7.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

TSE LUN opened at C$6.43 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$10.22.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of C$603.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$628.20 million.

In other news, insider Mikael Schauman acquired 110,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,100.00.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

