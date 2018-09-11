Lonmin (LMI) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Lonmin (LON:LMI) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lonmin in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Lonmin in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Lonmin in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lonmin from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lonmin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

Shares of LMI stock opened at GBX 43.38 ($0.57) on Monday. Lonmin has a 12-month low of GBX 55.75 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.50 ($1.57).

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa.

