Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will report sales of $49.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the lowest is $47.20 million. Lonestar Resources US posted sales of $26.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year sales of $188.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.88 million to $197.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $242.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $215.70 million to $265.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $47.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.59 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LONE shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lonestar Resources US to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other Lonestar Resources US news, Director John H. Murray bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $130,746.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Murray bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $66,804.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter worth about $7,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 459.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 646,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 136.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 232,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 11.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 124,594 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $204.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

