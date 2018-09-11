Logitech International SA (LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $695.41 Million

Analysts predict that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce $695.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $689.73 million and the highest is $701.09 million. Logitech International reported sales of $634.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $608.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.37 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Logitech International from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,137 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 13.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 14,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 143.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.