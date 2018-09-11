Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

LTRPA has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $14.50 on Friday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.77). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 28.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 31.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 504,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 145.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 109,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

