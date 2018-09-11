Liberty Global PLC Class A’s (LBTYA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Liberty Global PLC Class A to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.30 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Liberty Global PLC Class A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.68. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A during the first quarter worth $251,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the first quarter valued at $264,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the first quarter valued at $313,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global PLC Class A

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

