LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,639 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,434,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LHC Group by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LHC Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 101,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in LHC Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LHC Group to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Benchmark set a $110.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $273,725.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $180,804.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

