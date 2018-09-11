Legal & General Group Plc Sells 485,181 Shares of Oceaneering International (OII)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 485,181 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.08% of Oceaneering International worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OII. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $443,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.