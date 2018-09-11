Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) Position Boosted by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Kirkland’s comprises about 3.3% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 5.63% of Kirkland’s worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

KIRK stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kirkland’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

