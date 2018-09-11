Kimco Realty (KIM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

Headlines about Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kimco Realty earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.945132086834 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Shares of KIM opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $871,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

