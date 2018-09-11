Kalos Management Inc. Takes $462,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 278.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 476.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $69.19.

