K3 Capital Group (K3C) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports. K3 Capital Group had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 34.37%.

LON:K3C opened at GBX 372.50 ($4.85) on Tuesday. K3 Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.30).

Separately, FinnCap lifted their price objective on K3 Capital Group from GBX 236 ($3.07) to GBX 375 ($4.88) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

K3 Capital Group Plc engages in the business sales and brokerage business in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

