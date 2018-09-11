Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 79.35% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research set a $61.00 target price on Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

KOP opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $729.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. Koppers has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 446,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 137,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 960,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $40,930.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.36 per share, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,442.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,050. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

