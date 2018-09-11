Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $33.40 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.61% of Marten Transport worth $33,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $212,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $220,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $268,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRTN opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

