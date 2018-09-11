Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 55,646 Shares of 1st Source Co. (SRCE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $32,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 51.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 22.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 27,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 567,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.9% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 81,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $78.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRCE shares. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,450 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $82,621.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,908.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $31,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,388.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

