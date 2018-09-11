J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Stake Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $264,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 731,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,380,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $199,434.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,509 shares of company stock worth $1,059,597. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

