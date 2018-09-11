ITT (ITT) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.22

News headlines about ITT (NYSE:ITT) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ITT earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.0923534368938 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.90.

Shares of ITT opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. ITT has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

