iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641,964 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 540,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 162,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,219 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter.

EZU opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

