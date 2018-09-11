Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report $128.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $130.05 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $116.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $508.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.01 million to $514.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $541.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $556.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $241,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO S. Scott Smith sold 27,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $570,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 246,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,371 shares of company stock worth $1,635,766. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $127,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $161,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

