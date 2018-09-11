iPass Inc. (IPAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) to announce $11.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iPass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.14 million. iPass posted sales of $13.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that iPass will report full year sales of $49.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $53.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $56.34 million to $64.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iPass.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). iPass had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 130,046.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million.

IPAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised iPass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of iPass in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on iPass in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAS opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. iPass has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iPass by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,554,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 262,210 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iPass by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,790,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iPass during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in iPass by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

