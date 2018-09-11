Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,142,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $961,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $353,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

IONS stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.88 and a beta of 2.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $117.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,959. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

