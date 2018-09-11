Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.68% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $29,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,836 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 32.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 164,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $939,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE:IVR opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.