Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stake Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 696.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Intuit by 1,000.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 98,663 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $215.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.94.

Shares of INTU opened at $224.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.21 and a twelve month high of $225.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.67 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In other news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total transaction of $796,909.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $20,941,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,201 shares of company stock valued at $78,754,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

