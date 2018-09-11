International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of International Bancshares worth $30,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in International Bancshares by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of IBOC opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. International Bancshares Corp has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $9,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,865,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

