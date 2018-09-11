Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $5,409,653.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $251,467.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 281,252 shares of company stock valued at $20,994,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $64.91 and a 52 week high of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

